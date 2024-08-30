Alabama anti-DEI law shuts Black Student Union office, queer resource center at flagship university
The Associated Press/Report For America
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama shuttered the offices of the Black Student Union and a queer resource center last week in compliance with a state law that bans public universities from allocating resources to diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Leaders of the Black Student Union and Queer Student Alliance say they are trying to find alternative resources for programming. Current students say that they feel lost without the resources offered by those spaces. Gov. Kay Ivey has denounced DEI programs as part of a “liberal political movement counter to what the majority of Alabamians believe.”