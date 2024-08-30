An Israeli boy who broke an ancient jar learns how the museum is piecing it back together

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — A 4-year-old boy whose curiosity led to the destruction of a 3,500-year-old jar has returned to the museum in northern Israel where it happened, welcomed by forgiving curators who are using the accident as an educational opportunity. Ariel Geller, his siblings and parents on Friday entered the Hecht Museum in Haifa for the second time in a week. Restoration experts showed the family how they are using 3D technology and high-resolution videos to restore the jar that he broke last week. The museum says the Bronze Age artifact could be back on display as soon as next week.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.