Ex-election workers want Rudy Giuliani’s apartment, Yankees rings in push to collect $148M judgment

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani are asking a court to award them the cash-strapped former New York City mayor’s apartment and other property as they ramp up efforts to collect on the staggering debt. Lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss urged the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to force Giuliani to turn over his Madison Avenue apartment, any remaining cash and some of his prized New York Yankees memorabilia, including three World Series rings and a signed Joe DiMaggio shirt.

