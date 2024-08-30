Georgia man dies after a police dog bites him during a chase by a state trooper

MOULTRIE, Ga. (AP) — A south Georgia man has died after he was bitten by a police K-9 during a pursuit last week. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of Kevin Kennedy. Investigators say the chase began when a state trooper saw Kennedy driving a four-wheeler and tried to pull him over. He didn’t stop, so the trooper chased Kennedy through fields until the four-wheeler overturned. Kennedy ran away, and he was chased down by a K-9 who bit him. The trooper called for medical assistance as he arrested Kennedy and noticed the bite wound. Kennedy’s family says his death could have been prevented.

