Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Teamsters President Sean O’Brien; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.