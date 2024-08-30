Kremlin says it has ‘no worries’ about Putin visit to Mongolia despite an ICC warrant for his arrest

The Kremlin says it has “no worries” about President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to Mongolia, a county that is a member of the International Criminal Court, which last year issued a warrant for his arrest. The visit, scheduled for Sept. 3, will be Putin’s first trip to an ICC member state since the warrant was issued in March 2023 over suspected war crimes in Ukraine. ICC members are bound to detain suspects for whom an arrest warrant has been issued by the court if they set foot on their soil. But the court doesn’t have any enforcement mechanism. Putin’s spokesperson, who previously stressed that Russia doesn’t recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, said Friday that Moscow has “no worries” about the upcoming trip and has “a wonderful dialogue” with Mongolia.

