Man arrested in Colorado dog breeder’s killing, but the puppies are still missing

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in the killing of a Colorado dog breeder found dead last week has been arrested. The man’s missing Doberman puppies still have not been found. The Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 36-year-old Sergio Ferrer was arrested Aug. 24. Paul Peavey’s body was found just hours earlier on his property in the mountains just west of Denver. Ferrer was considered a person of interest in Peavey’s death at the time but was initially arrested on an unrelated arrest warrant from Nebraska. He is represented by the public defender’s office, which doesn’t comment on its cases to the media.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.