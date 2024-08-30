Trump courts conservative male influencers to try to reach younger men

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign has fully embraced the bravado-filled, macho, often contrarian online spaces of younger men on livestreaming platforms. The former president has done an interview with the influencer Logan Paul and appeared on X with multibillionaire Elon Musk, a figure revered by many younger conservatives. Trump admitted in a recent appearance on 23-year-old Adin Ross’ show that he only “more or less” understood livestreaming — the publishing of live video on social media. But he told Ross he appreciated that the show was part of “the new wave” of information. And he publicly credits his youngest son, 18-year-old Barron, for helping educate him about Ross and others.

