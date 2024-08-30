UN to deploy team to Bangladesh to probe rights abuses, violations during mass uprising

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office says it will deploy a fact-finding team to Bangladesh to investigate alleged rights abuses and violations during a harsh crackdown by security forces to quell protests this summer. The office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he received an invitation from the country’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus to send the team to Bangladesh. The visit is set to take place in coming weeks. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Yunus took over this month as head of the government after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled the country amid a mass uprising. The United Nations has reported that nearly 650 people died in the recent violence.

