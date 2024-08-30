What to Stream: George Strait, ‘Rebel Ridge,’ Astro Bot, ‘Slow Horses’ and Mormon influencers

The suspenseful thriller “Rebel Ridge,” the 31st studio album from George Strait and the return of the acclaimed English spy series “Slow Horses” are some of this week’s new streaming entertainment releases . The cute mascot Astro Bot gets his own full full-fledged adventure on the PlayStation 5 and Sylvester’s unimpeachable legacy as master of disco, soul, R&B gets a new notch with “Live at The Opera House,” a massive collection of over two hours of material. Plus, there’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” a Hulu docuseries following young wives in Utah who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and also online influencers.

