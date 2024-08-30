Women behind bars are often survivors of abuse. A series of new laws aim to reduce their sentences

CHICAGO (AP) — Advocates for domestic violence survivors in Illinois celebrated earlier this month when Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law making it easier for those who are incarcerated to get reduced sentences. Bill sponsor Rep. Kelly Cassidy was among those cheering. She has written legislation designed to help survivors of gender-based and domestic violence. The idea is that women who received harsh sentences without a court hearing about their histories of abuse should get an opportunity to tell their stories in court and potentially be resentenced. Illinois is an outlier. Only New York and California have comparable statutes, although efforts to change laws are underway in several other states.

