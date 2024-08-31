5 killed by Russian strike as Moscow continues its latest push in Ukraine’s east

Five people have been killed by Russian shelling in the town of Chasiv Yar as Moscow’s troops continue their push in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The shells struck a high-rise building and a private home on Saturday, said regional governor Vadym Filaskhin. He urged the last remaining residents in the front-line town, which had a prewar population of 12,000, to leave. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it had captured the town of Pivnichne, also in Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Russian forces have been driving deeper into the partly occupied eastern region, the total capture of which is one of the Kremlin’s primary ambitions.

