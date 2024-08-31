Floods in Nigeria have killed scores and washed away farmland, raising food security concerns

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say weeks of flooding have killed nearly 200 people across the country. The Nigerian disaster management agency said in an update on Friday that the floods have also destroyed 107,000 hectares of farmland, further threatening food supplies especially in the hard-hit northern region. Nigeria records flooding every year mostly as a result of the failure to follow environmental guidelines and inadequate infrastructure. Authorities warned the current floods could get worse in the coming weeks and directed immediate evacuation in several places.

