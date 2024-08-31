Harris calls Trump’s appearance at Arlington a ‘political stunt’ that ‘disrespected sacred ground’

Vice President Kamala Harris says former President Donald Trump “disrespected sacred ground” in his recent appearance at Arlington National Cemetery, where the Republican nominee took and distributed images despite a federal prohibition on campaign activity on the grounds. Harris on Saturday cited reports that Trump’s campaign aides created an altercation with a cemetery staffer and proceeded to take photographs and film the former president, including at the graves of Afghanistan war veterans, after being warned about rules at the site. Harris described the actions as disrespectful and said in a social media statement that she would never politicize U.S. service members who die on the nation’s behalf.

