Interception returns by Ortega and Ballentine highlight San Diego’s 27-21 victory over Cal Poly

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trey Ortega and Matt Ballentine returned interceptions for touchdowns and San Diego’s opportunistic defense led the Toreros to a 27-21 season-opening victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Ortega’s 38-yard return of a Bo Kelly pass gave San Diego a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Ballentine’s 40-yard return of another Kelly pass put the Toreros up 24-14 early in the fourth.

A short TD pass by Jackson Akins drew the Mustangs within 27-21 with about a minute to go, but the Toreros recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

The Toreros had 337 yards of total offense but scored only one touchdown on offense, a 1-yard run by Logan Gingg that gave them a 17-14 lead midway through the third quarter.

Cal Poly had taken a 14-10 lead early in the third on a 31-yard fumble return by Budha Boyd Jr.

Grant Sergent was 15-of-24 passing for 153 yards for San Diego. Matt Colombo led the Toreros with 88 yards rushing.

Kelly completed 21 of 35 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown. He was intercepted three times.

The Mustangs were held to eight yards rushing.

The game was a rematch of a first-round FCS playoff game last season in which San Diego defeated Cal Poly 35-21.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football