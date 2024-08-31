Moniak and Adell each hit 2 homers as Angels rally past Mariners 5-4

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mickey Moniak hit two home runs over the final three innings, including a game-ending solo shot in the ninth, to rally the Los Angeles Angels past the Seattle Mariners 5-4 on Saturday night.

Joe Adell also homered twice for the Angels, who won for just the second time in 10 games. Ben Joyce (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning to earn the win.

With two outs in the ninth, Moniak fouled off a pair of 1-2 pitches from All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz (2-6) before driving a slider over the right-field wall.

Moniak has four home runs over his past four games, after his first walk-off drive gave him his first multi-homer game in the majors.

Taylor Ward extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games for Los Angeles.

Justin Turner hit two home runs for the Mariners, who fell five games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West and 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot.

Turner, acquired at the July 30 trade deadline from Toronto, has three homers in 24 games with the Mariners. It was his 17th career multi-homer game and first in a Seattle uniform.

Turner’s first home run of the game came in the second inning on a 90 mph fastball from Tyler Anderson to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead.

Adell’s first of the night off right-hander Bryan Woo evened the score in the third.

The Mariners grabbed a 4-1 lead in the fourth on another solo home run from Turner, this one on a 79 mph changeup from Anderson, and a two-run single from Julio Rodríguez.

Adell hit his second of the game and 20th of the season in the sixth. The Angels got even at 4 in the seventh when Moniak hit two-run homer to right.