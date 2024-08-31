Northern Arizona scores on 8 straight possessions, swamps independent Lincoln (CA) 66-6

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington, Angel Flores and Seth Cromwell each had two touchdowns and Northern Arizona coasted to a 66-6 victory over independent Lincoln (CA) on Saturday in Lumberjacks’ coach Brian Wright’s debut.

Pennington opened the scoring with a 20-yard run and later hit BJ Fleming for a 62-yard score that made it 31-6. Pennington finished 8 of 10 for 116 yards passing.

The Lumberjacks, who gave up the ball on downs on their opening possession, had touchdowns on eight-straight possessions.

Flores, who was 5-for-5 passing for 80 yards, closed out the first half with an 8-yard TD pass to Bryzai White and a 13-yarder to Ta’ir Brooks that made it 45-6.

Cromwell had two short scoring runs and finished with 43 yards on nine touches as 10 different runners combined for 233 yards.

J’Wan Evans and Kenveon Stone closed out the scoring with short runs in the second half. Evans led all runners with 48 yards on six carries.

Fleming’s 98 yards on three receptions led the eight different receivers.

Jack Clavel threw a touchdown pass to Darius Maxwell for Lincoln in the second quarter, but Ammon Allen intercepted the PAT pass attempt and returned it 97 yards for two NAU points.

Elijah Taylor had a 15-yard return for a touchdown of a blocked punt for Northern Arizona.

