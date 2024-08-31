One person is under arrest after attack on Jewish students, the University of Pittsburgh says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — One person was arrested after an attack on a group of Jewish students on the University of Pittsburgh campus. That is according to a statement released by the school on Friday. The statement said two of the students were treated at the scene for injuries after the suspect attacked them using a bottle near Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning. The school said the suspect has no known Pitt affiliation. University leaders were in contact with the Hillel University Center as well as the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. There was no ongoing threat to the public.

