Philippine authorities detain more than 160 people over suspected cybercrime operation

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities have raided a suspected illegal online gaming and cyberscam complex and taken into custody more than 160 people — mostly Chinese and Indonesians — who were committing internet-based crimes. Philippine officials said Sunday that the raid by more than 100 government agents, backed by military intelligence, on Saturday on a resort compound in Lapu-Lapu city was part of an ongoing crackdown after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a ban in July on widespread online gaming operations that cater mostly to clients in China, where illegal gambling is banned. Marcos said then that the massive gambling operations have ignored Philippine laws and also committed other crimes, including financial scams, human trafficking, torture, kidnappings and murder.

