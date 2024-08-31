Police say 2 people who were attacked during London’s Notting Hill Carnival have died

LONDON (AP) — British police say two people who were critically injured in attacks while attending London’s Notting Hill Carnival this week have died. The Metropolitan Police force said 32-year-old Cher Maximen died early Saturday after being stabbed in the street on Aug. 25. A 20-year-old local man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and is now likely to face a murder charge. Police also announced the death of Mussie Imnetu who was found unconscious with a head injury on Monday. A 31-year-old London man has been charged with grievous bodily harm, and police said the charge would be reviewed. More than 1 million people attended the carnival, a two-day celebration of Afro-Caribbean culture that is billed as Europe’s biggest street party.

