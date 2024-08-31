Race for Alaska’s lone US House seat narrows to final candidates

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Two candidates who combined received just over 1% of the vote in last week’s U.S. House primary in Alaska are set to advance to November’s ranked choice general election. The Division of Elections released results late Friday that would advance Republican Matthew Salisbury and Alaskan Independence Party chairman John Wayne Howe to the ballot. The narrowed field of candidates already includes Democratic U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich. Alaska’s open primary system advances the top four vote-getters to the general election. A Republican withdrew after finishing third in the Aug. 20 primary.

