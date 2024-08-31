Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after collapsing on stage in Connecticut

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fatman Scoop has died after collapsing on stage at a show Friday in Connecticut. The 53-year-old artist topped charts in Europe with “Be Faithful” two decades ago and later contributed to hits by Missy Elliott and other artists. The cause of his death isn’t immediately clear. The mayor of the town of Hamden says he had a medical emergency while performing at a park there, and concertgoers and paramedics tried to aid him. He was taken to a hospital. His family calls him “a radiant soul” in an Instagram post Saturday confirming his death. The New York-born rapper broke out with 1999’s “Be Faithful.” It took off in Europe with a 2003 re-release, hitting No. 1 on the singles charts in the U.K. and Ireland.

