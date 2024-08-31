Small plane carrying at least 2 people crashes into townhomes near Portland, engulfs home in flames
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A small plane has crashed Saturday morning east of Portland. The Federal Aviation Administration says it was a twin-engine Cessna 421C that crashed around 10:30 a.m. near Troutdale Airport. Authorities say it wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on board. Photos of the crash site published by KPTV-TV in Portland show a home heavily engulfed in flames. Oregon Public Broadcasting is reporting that the plane crashed in a neighborhood in the city of Fairview. That is about a 30-minute drive east of Portland.