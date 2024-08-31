Storm creeps through Japan, bringing heavy rainfall to some spots for days

TOKYO (AP) — Tropical Storm Shanshan is bringing torrential rain to Japan’s Shizuoka area, 110 miles southwest of Tokyo. Weather officials warned Sunday it would linger for several more days. Shanshan, packing winds of 40 mph, is leaving landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path. In southwestern Japan, people are busy cleaning up muddied homes and throwing out broken appliances. It’s connected with at least six deaths, including three people trapped in a mudslide. One person is missing and 127 people are injured, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which compiles reports from local governments.

