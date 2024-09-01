Abilene Christian University football team involved in Texas bus crash, leaves 4 injured
Associated Press/Report for America
Members of the Abilene Christian University football team were injured after a team bus crashed Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas. One player, two coaches, and the driver were transported to University Center in Lubbock to treat minor injuries, according to a statement by the ACU athletics department. The team was returning to Abilene, Texas, after a close game against Texas Tech University at the Jones AT&T Stadium. No other updates were provided by the Lubbock Police Department.