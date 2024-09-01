Authorities in Guyana seize a record $200 million worth of cocaine hidden in a lush jungle

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Authorities in the South American country of Guyana say they have seized more than 8,000 pounds (3,600 kilograms) of cocaine found in a lush jungle near the border with Venezuela. The land seizure is considered the biggest in recent history. Security Minister Robeson Benn told reporters Sunday that he estimates the drugs are worth at least $200 million. The drugs were found in earthen pits in Guyana’s northwest region, officials said. Police arrested one suspect and said they are looking for two more who fled the scene. Guyana’s police and military, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, were involved in the operation.

