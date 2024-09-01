Cause probed in partial collapse of bleachers that injured 12 at a Texas rodeo arena

Authorities are investigating the weekend collapse of a portion of bleachers at a rodeo arena in Texas, injuring 12 people near San Antonio. Emergency responders arrived shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds in Boerne, about 30 miles north of San Antonio. An assistant fire chief says four people were treated at the scene of Saturday night’s collapse while eight others were taken to hospitals and six have since been released. Authorities said the cause of the collapse hasn’t been determined. Fair officials posted online that a Sunday night rodeo performance was canceled though people could still attend the final day of the fair to eat, shop and see live entertainment.

