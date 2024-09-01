District attorney’s progressive policies face blowback from Louisiana’s conservative Legislature

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams promised to address the city’s history of prosecutorial and police misconduct. But conservative lawmakers have alleged he has over-reached by allowing for hundreds of people to have their convictions voided or sentences revised through post-conviction relief in the past few years. Republican Attorney General Liz Murrill has said she plans to review cases where Williams’ office provided relief in the past year and Williams has agreed to appear in a state senate hearing scheduled for Sept. 5. Williams said his office has not engaged in any misconduct and is fulfilling campaign promises.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.