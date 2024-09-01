Skip to Content
Fatal traffic collision causes road closure overnight

today at 7:34 AM
Published 7:32 AM

Road closures were put up overnight after a fatal traffic collision in La Quinta.

On August 31, 2024, at 8:33 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Washington Street and Fred Waring Drive in La Quinta regarding a major-injury traffic collision.

One of the drivers sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention. The other driver was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injures.

The investigation is ongoing.

Julia Castro

