Helicopter crash that killed Iran’s president was caused by climatic conditions, report finds

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV says an official investigation into the helicopter crash in May that killed Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and seven other people found it was caused by challenging climatic and atmospheric conditions. State TV said the final report of the Supreme Board of the General Staff of the Armed Forces also cited the sudden appearance of a thick mass of dense fog rising upwards as the helicopter collided with the mountain. According to the report, there were no signs of sabotage. Raisi died alongside seven others including his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the crash in a remote mountainous area in northwestern Iran.

