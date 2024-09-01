Storm floods northern Philippine regions, including capital, disrupting schools, work and travel

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A slow-moving storm has unleashed pounding rains that flooded many northern Philippine areas overnight into Monday, prompting authorities to suspend classes and government work in the capital region and warn thousands of residents to prepare to evacuate from flood-prone villages along a key river. Tropical Storm Yagi was blowing over the coastal waters of Vinzons town in Camarines Norte province, southeast of Manila, Monday with sustained winds of up to 47 miles per hour and gusts of up to 56 mph, according to the weather bureau. It was moving northwestward at 6 mph near the eastern coast of the main northern region of Luzon, where the weather bureau warned of possible flash floods and landslides in mountainous provinces.

