Tens of thousands in Mexico cheer on president’s proposed judicial reforms as protesters reject them

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador crowded around him as he began his last month in power by calling again for support of his judicial reform plan. In a rebuke to critics, López — who has spent six tumultuous years in office — demanded a show of hands Sunday in a symbolic vote on one of his most criticized initiatives: the proposed judicial reform plan that opponents warn would weaken democratic checks and balances. A sea of hands rose in favor of one proposal: having judges elected by popular vote. Opponents have warned such a change could lead to politically biased judges with limited experience.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.