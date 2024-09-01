Traffic Alert: Intersection of Washington Street and Fred Waring Drive reopen after fatal accident Saturday night

The intersection of Washington Street and Fred Waring Drive in La Quinta have been reopened after deputies responded to a fatal accident Saturday night.

Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the fatal traffic collision at shortly after 8:30 Saturday night.

When they arrived on scene they found a driver that sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The other driver was taken to nearby hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing make sure to stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.