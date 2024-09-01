Venice Film Festival debuts 3-hour post-war epic ‘The Brutalist,’ in 70mm

VENICE, Italy (AP) — “The Brutalist,” a three-hour post-war epic about a Holocaust survivor architect rebuilding a life in America, is a fantasy. But filmmaker Brady Corbet wishes it weren’t. Corbet said at the Venice Film Festival Sunday that the film is about the physical manifestation of the trauma of the 20th century.” He says it’s dedicated to the artists who didn’t get to realize their vision. Star Adrien Brody added that his photographer mother also fled Hungary for America during the 1956 revolution. Brody said he felt an immediate kinship to the role because of it. “The Brutalist” is playing in competition at the festival, which runs through next Saturday.

