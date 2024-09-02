A landslide hits a bus in northern Pakistan and kills 3 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a landslide has struck a bus in northern Pakistan, killing three people, including two security officials. Another passenger was injured in the accident on Monday in Kohistan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The bus was heading to Dasu district, where the country’s biggest hydropower project is being built with Chinese help. Local police official Abdul Rahim said authorities initially heard that the bus was struck by a landmine, but that they later concluded it was struck by a landslide triggered by rains.

