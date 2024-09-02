Britain says it is suspending some arms exports to Israel over risk of breaking international law

LONDON (AP) — The British government says it is suspending exports of some weapons to Israel because they could be used to break international law. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Monday there is a “clear risk” some items could be used to “commit or facilitate a serious violations of international humanitarian law.” He told lawmakers the decision related to about 30 of 350 export licenses to Israel, and was not an arms embargo. Britain is among a number of Israel’s longstanding allies whose governments are under growing pressure to halt weapons exports because of the toll of the 11-month-old war in Gaza.

