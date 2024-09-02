Could Oasis reunion come early? Saudi boxing promoter wants Liam and Noel together at Sept. 21 bout

The Oasis reunion could come earlier than expected. The Britpop-era band has ended a 15-year hiatus by announcing a tour of the British Isles next summer and 17 gigs sold out on Saturday following a scramble for tickets. Liam and Noel Gallagher are the once-feuding brothers who are the face of Oasis and they could be on the stage together way before then if a Saudi boxing promoter gets his own way. Liam is slated to perform some hits at Wembley Stadium in London on Sept. 21 ahead of the world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi advisor who organizes boxing events for the kingdom, says he wants Noel to be at Wembley too.

