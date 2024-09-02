Explosion levels southwest Louisiana home, killing teen from Alabama and injuring 5

RAGLEY, La. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an explosion that destroyed a southwest Louisiana home, killing a teenage boy from Alabama and injuring five other people. Louisiana State Fire Marshal Bryan J. Adams says that the explosion happened Saturday morning. The explosion leveled the house, throwing debris that severely damaged nearby vehicles and a metal outbuilding. Killed was 16-year-old Deuce Barrer of Theodore, Alabama. Five other people were taken to hospitals including Barrer’s older sister and mother. Adams says a toddler also in the home wasn’t injured and is being cared for by relatives. Some nearby residents told KPLC-TV that the explosion felt like an earthquake, and that the resulting shock wave knocked items to the floor and caused power outages.

