Gunfire heard in Congo’s main prison in Kinshasa during an attempted jailbreak

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Authorities in the Congolese capital Kinshasa say inmates have tried to break out of the main prison and there is heavy gunfire coming from the overcrowded facility. Congolese government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed on X that there was an “an attempted escape” on Monday. Local media reported security forces killed some of those who tried to flee. By Monday morning, the road leading to the prison has been cordoned off by security forces. Videos purporting to be from inside the Makala prison showed several bodies on the ground.

