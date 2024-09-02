Hewlett Packard won’t drop its UK claim against tech mogul Mike Lynch, who died when his yacht sank

LONDON (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise says it won’t drop its U.K. claim for damages against the estate of British tech mogul Mike Lynch. Lynch was killed when his superyacht sank in a storm off Sicily last month. Britain’s High Court in 2022 ruled mostly in favor of HP, which accused Lynch and his former finance director of fraud over its $11 billion takeover of his software company Autonomy. Hewlett Packard is seeking up to $4 billion in damages and the judge is expected to issue a decision on the final sum soon. Months before the sinking, Lynch was acquitted in a separate U.S. criminal trial of fraud and conspiracy charges.

