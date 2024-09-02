Hondurans disillusioned with leader amid scandal and end to US extradition treaty

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — An incriminating admission by the brother-in-law of Honduras’ president just days after the Central American nation announced it would end its longstanding extradition treaty with the United States is feeding fears among Hondurans that the country’s legacy of corruption is continuing. President Xiomara Castro had inspired hope when she was elected Honduras’ first female leader in 2021. But as gang violence has continued to roil Honduras and a number of scandals have plagued Castro’s government, that optimism has been replaced with a deeper sense of frustration among many Hondurans who now see her as the same brand of corrupt leader that has long controlled their country.

