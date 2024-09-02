Howard University’s capstone moment: Kamala Harris at top of the ticket

WASHINGTON (AP) — Howard University in Washington, D.C., is well known for producing luminaries like Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and the author Toni Morrison. Now its students at alumni are turning attention to the person who could become their most famous graduate, Vice President Kamala Harris. Howard-aligned groups are raising money and doing grassroots work to help the Democratic nominee for president, who frequently has referenced her time at Howard as formative.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.