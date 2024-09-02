Poland holds state burial for over 700 victims of Nazi Germany’s WWII massacres

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is holding a state burial of the remains of over 700 victims of Nazi Germany’s World War II mass executions that were recently uncovered in the so-called Valley of Death in the country’s north. The observances Monday in the town of Chojnice began with a funeral Mass at the basilica, leading to an interment with military honors at the local cemetery. The remains of Polish civilians, including some 218 asylum patients, were exhumed in 2021-2024 from separate mass graves near Chojnice.

