Protesters in Nigeria face possible death penalty as accusation of treason brings outrage

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — At least 10 protesters in Nigeria are facing a possible death penalty after being charged with treason over their participation in recent demonstrations against the country’s worst-in-a-generation economic crisis. The protesters are accused of acting “with intent to destabilize Nigeria … and intimidate the president” during the protests. They have pleaded not guilty. There have been growing concerns in Nigeria about human rights abuses under the government of President Bola Tinubu, who was elected last year after promising positive change. A British citizen has been named among suspects still at large after the protests.

