Takeaways from a report that questions the accuracy of Iran’s ballistic missiles

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As Iran threatens to retaliate against Israel over the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran, the accuracy of the Islamic Republic’s long-vaunted missile program has been called into question. A new report by experts shared exclusively with The Associated Press suggests one of the advanced missiles Tehran would use in any future attack against Israel is far less accurate than previously thought. The finding comes months after a U.S.-led coalition shot down many drones and missiles launched by Iran in an April attack on Israel. Other projectiles apparently failed at launch or crashed while in flight.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.