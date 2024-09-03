4-year-old boy fatally shot inside a St. Louis house with no adults present

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 4-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound suffered inside a St. Louis home where no adults were present. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers were called to the home by a child late Monday night and found the injured child unconscious and barely breathing. The child was rushed in the back of a police car to a hospital, where he died. Police say that four children under the age of 10 were in the house with no adults present. Police are investigating to determine if another child had been handling the gun that resulted in the 4-year-old being shot. Police have not said where the parents were when the shooting happened. An investigation is ongoing.

