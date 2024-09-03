7 people killed in Mississippi bus crash were all from Mexico, highway patrol says

BOVINA, Miss. (AP) — The seven people killed in a weekend bus crash in Mississippi were all from Mexico. The Mississippi Highway Patrol on Tuesday identified the dead as 61-year-old Miguel Arriaga; 32-year-old Victor A. Garcia; 31-year-old Moises A. Garcia; 8-year-old Kain Gutierrez; his sister, 16-year-old Perla Gutierrez; 63-year-old Elia Guzman; and 16-year-old Angelica Palomino. The patrol did not release their hometowns. Mexico’s foreign relations secretary expressed condolences to the families of those killed and offered consular support. An investigator says the bus was traveling west on Interstate 20 from Dallas to Atlanta when a left front tire failed early Saturday outside Vicksburg.

