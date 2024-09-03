As students return to Columbia, the epicenter of a campus protest movement braces for disruption

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University, the epicenter of a last spring’s campus movement against Israel’s war in Gaza, is bracing for the return of protests this semester. As students return to class Tuesday, administrators say they’re seeking to deescalate tensions, while circulating new guidance on protests. But student organizers say they won’t be deterred by the new rules and will continue their activism until their demands are met. Some Jewish students, meanwhile, have accused the university of being too lenient with the student protesters. A spokesperson for Columbia said they were prepared for a range of scenarios, with a focus on maintaining the academic and research operations of the university.

