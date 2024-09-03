Emhoff ‘gutted’ after hostages killed by Hamas in Gaza, says he and VP Harris ‘both grieving’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says he is “gutted” after the execution of American Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. Emhoff is the first Jewish person married to a nationally elected U.S. leader. Speaking Tuesday at a vigil for the hostages at his synagogue in Washington, Emhoff said, “I haven’t been able to stop thinking about Hersh and his parents, or about the five others and their families.” He added: “This is hard. I feel raw. I’m gutted.”

