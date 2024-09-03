Emma Navarro reaches her first major semifinal, beats Paula Badosa at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Navarro has reached her first Grand Slam semifinal by beating Paula Badosa 6-2, 7-5 at the U.S. Open. Navarro is a No. 13-seeded American who had never even won a match in the main draw of her home major before this year. She advanced to face No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka or seventh-seeded Zheng Qinwen in Thursday’s semis. Navarro, who ousted defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round, ran through the first set Tuesday in 29 minutes, but the No. 26-seeded Badosa opened a 5-1 lead in the second. Navarro then took six straight games as Badosa’s game fell apart.

